If Only The Trump Administration Was Competent Enough For This Crisis

The Trump administration, as you might expect, was completely unprepared for the coronavirus, despite having weeks to get ready. After all, John Bolton fired all the experts and Trump cut the CDC's pandemic funding.
And the CDC refused to test people who don't meet a limited frame of symptoms. It's almost as if they thought keeping the numbers down would stabilize the stock market! Now they're permitting testing, but the number of tests being sent out are nowhere near enough:
Meanwhile, in the civilized world, South Korea is offering drive-through testing: