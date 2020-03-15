Politics
Illinois Governor Complains That White House Staffer 'Yelled At Him' After Tweet

Governor JB Pritzker got an earful after he tweeted that the White House needs to "get its s@#t together." Truth is often cruel.
After all of the talk about social distancing, the scene at Chicago O'Hare airport and other international airports was chaotic and dangerous, due to new federal restrictions on international travel, a situation which alarmed and angered Illinois governor JB Pritzker.

Out of frustration, Pritzker turned to Twitter:

He went on to say that the Trumpsters need to get their "s@#t together now."

So, what does a responsible White House do? Not what Trump's White House did. According to Pritzker on Meet the Press, the response to his tweet was to yell about the tweet.

“I got a call at about 11:00 last night after that tweet from a White House staffer who yelled at me about the tweet," he told Chuck Todd. "That is what I got."

Apparently he also got the attention of the CBP for half a minute to deal with the mess at the airport, as well as senators, who are now working on solutions to a problem that should have been foreseen before it became a problem.

Instead, this is what they did:

Ya think?

