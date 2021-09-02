Politics
Republican Demands 'Documentation' On School Mask Mandates. OOPS

Republican Tony McCombie filed a FOIA request for "feedback" on Illinois' school mask mandate. Governor JB Pritzker responded with 870 thank you notes from relieved parents.
By Frances Langum

This is what happens when a legislator gets too deep into the right-wing ecosystem.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has been science-based on Covid from the beginning. There is currently an indoor mask mandate throughout Illinois and that includes schools.

Republican Tony McCombie filed a FOIA request for "feedback" on Illinois' school mask mandate.

I'm betting her own Facebook page was so full of vitriol for anything the Democratic governor does, she thought it was a perfect "gotcha" moment to use the Freedom of Information Act to PROVE parents hate masks in school.

Governor JB Pritzker responded with 870 thank you notes from relieved parents.

A CBS local affiliate published some excerpts:

...some of the parents who wrote Pritzker letters expressed concerns that local school boards were caving to the demands of a loud, vocal minority instead of reinforcing the recommendations of medical experts and scientists...

“The loudmouths on the other side of the debate, jeering at the opposition and screaming their heads off at all the suburban school board meetings, would also be the first ones to scream and moan when they are forced back into virtual instruction because of another pandemic surge,” the mother from Elmhurst wrote. “We all agree that in-person instruction is the goal, but it’s still hard for me to believe these ignorant people don’t understand that a mask mandate, layered with other safety measures, is the only surefire way to get us there. Now I don’t have to contemplate expensive private school enrollment in order to keep my daughter safe.”

“I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for doing this,” [another] Elmhurst mother emailed to Pritzker’s office on August 4th. “When the Elmhurst 205 School District voted to make masks optional last week, I was devastated and shocked.

Now, that Republican legislator is upset that Pritzker's staff delivered the letters while she was out of her office. Really? I think he did you a favor.

