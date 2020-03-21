Joe Biden Trashes Donald Trump's Inept And Pathetic Coronavirus Response

Joe Biden, the probable Democratic nominee for President, had strong words for Donald Trump regarding his administration's epic failure at addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only did Biden slam Trump for his lack of preparation and denial of the coming pandemic when he was initially notified about back in February, but he had harsh words regarding Trump's complete failure to address it even now.

Biden accused Trump of being “behind the curve through his whole response.” This is probably largely due to Trump's two-pronged failure: refusal to acknowledge that this was not a "hoax," and his desperate attempt to keep the lies going, facts be damned, in an effort to win re-election in November. Both have failed.

Biden made these comments on a conference call with reporters. He explained how Trump has continued to lie to the public, has been knowingly putting out "misinformation," and not shown even a modicum of empathy regarding what Americans are dealing with.

Biden was blunt:

“Step up and do your job, Mr. President."

But can Trump actually do his job? Probably not. He has shown that he is a failure on a worldwide scale, to a level and depth that will surely lead to significantly more deaths than if he had taken decisive steps back on February 5, when intelligence agencies rang the alarm.

Biden went on:

"In times of crisis, the American people deserve a president who tells them the truth. Unfortunately, President Trump has not been that president.”

Truth? I do not think Donald Trump actually knows what that word means. In fact, I do not think anyone in his administration knows what that word means. They peddle in half truths, "alternative facts," and flat out lies. And their followers blindly accept the lies as the doctrine of truth.

Biden ended with:

“People are scared. They’re worried. They don’t know quite what to do. He has been behind the curve throughout this whole response."

Donald Trump is the last person that can provide empathy. He is incapable of feeling that emotion because it has been widely suspect that he suffers from a serious personality disorder (narcissistic personality disorder, or straight up sociopathy.) Neither of these disorders would allow him to feel any feelings. He can't even fake them.

In addition to these harsh words, Joe Biden rattled off what he felt where the major blunders the White House had made in its response. Not only did Trump wait way too long to authorize the Defense Production Act, but he was fuzzy on if — or when — he would actually implement it. Biden also had scathing words for Trump's decision to tell governors that they were on their own for testing and medical supplies, while simultaneously outbidding them. Just vile.

Biden said:

“Don’t tell the governors to fend for themselves. Step up and do your job. He said the federal government is not a shipping clerk. Where the hell did that come from?"

(Please note: The U.S. Post Office is a federal agency.)

Biden also said that tests need to be available to anyone who needed them, immediately. No delay. He suggested that the Defense Department could step up and help with hospital capacity, using the Medical Reserve Corps.

The Trump campaign didn't like hearing the hard facts, responding almost immediately with typical anger and hatred, offering no real response to the suggestions Biden made:

"The only thing Joe Biden knows about handling a public health crisis is that the Obama White House had to apologize for his remarks that set off a panic during the swine flu outbreak in 2009."

Fact check: Nothing Biden or Obama said set off a "panic." But then again, nothing the White House or Trump campaign says can be called the truth — or even half-truth.