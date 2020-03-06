Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Light At The End Of The Tunnel: Fauci Says We Should Have 1M Tests Next Week

"When you get the commercial segment, then you can make millions and millions of tests, what you can see in the reasonable future is a dramatic escalation in the number of tests that will be available," Dr. Anthony Fauci said.
By Susie Madrak
2 hours ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

Let's hope it's not an oncoming train! CNN's New Day featured a segment with Dr. Anthony Fauci talking about the response to the coronavirus crisis.

"We've heard from the vice president recently that we want to make sure people who want to get tested can get tested. People who have concerns can get tested. At the same time we hear that there are not enough tests to go around. What are we supposed to take away from that?" Sanjay Gupta said.

"You know, Sanjay, you're right. It's unfortunate that it got off to a slow start. There were some missteps with regard to the CDC's test," Fauci said.

"They had a problem. They fixed the problem. Now, by the end of the week they should be able to get out about 75,000 tests. They have now partnered with the private sector so that everything doesn't have to come from the CDC which generally makes tests for the public health segment. When you get the commercial segment, they then can make millions and millions of tests, what you can see in the reasonable future is a dramatic escalation in the number of tests that will be available. But you're absolutely right. Up to this point, there has been a lag in the ability to get tested."

Gupta asked how many tests will be available, and when.

"Well, what they are telling us -- what the CDC and the FDA is saying, that by the end of the week the beginning of next week, they should be able to get 75,000 tests out there. And by the following week, they can get up to a million tests out there. That's the plan. That's what we're hearing," Fauci said.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.