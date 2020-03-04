Mike Bloomberg Suspends Presidential Campaign; Endorses Joe Biden

Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced this morning he is dropping out of the Democratic race for president.

In the "blink-and-you'll-miss-it" three-month-long campaign, Bloomberg dropped more than half a billion dollars on advertising, but managed only 38 delegates (Hi, American Samoa!) as of the end of Super Tuesday. He is endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden, and pledges to continue to do whatever he must to defeat Donald Trump in November.

Excerpts from Bloomberg's Statement:

Three months ago, I entered the race for President to defeat Donald Trump. Today, I am leaving the race for the same reason: to defeat Donald Trump — because it is clear to me that staying in would make achieving that goal more difficult. I'm a believer in using data to inform decisions. After yesterday's results, the delegate math has become virtually impossible — and a viable path to the nomination no longer exists.

[...]

I've known Joe for a very long time. I know his decency, his honesty, and his commitment to the issues that are so important to our country — including gun safety, health care, climate change, and good jobs. I've had the chance to work with Joe on those issues over the years, and Joe has fought for working people his whole life. Today I am glad to endorse him — and I will work to make him the next President of the United States.

Let's hope he lends Biden his advertising team, and uses his money to prop up voter registration and election security.