My Right Wing Dad - FW: FW: LIBERALIZM IS MENTAL DISORDERZZZ!

Slacktivist - Ponzi schemes and award-winning songs;

Strangely Blogged - game theory stuff;

The Rude Pundit - batshit Trump appearance you may have missed;

The Smirking Chimp - Pence is a total disaster.

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com, and our Fairway is pretty much out of pasta.

To recommend a link, send it to mbru@crooksandliars.com - we do check it!