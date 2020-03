Redeye - every life is precious in Alabama!

Tell Me a Story - seeds ...

The New York Crank - if you see something you'd better be a Republican ...

We Hunted the Mammoth - men's march dude too busy to march;

Why Now? - a thousand miles from a coronavirus test ...

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com, and says check out some electric cars! (love this reviewer)

To recommend a link, send it to mbru@crooksandliars.com - we do check it!