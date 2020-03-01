Misc
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments

News Bloopers Of February: Casey, Get Out Of The Shot!

A guy named Casey keeps getting in the local news shot...
By Frances Langum

A reminder: Late Night Music Club has moved to Saturdays, but we're always up for whatever music you're listening to at open thread.

I've been listening to Johnny Cash (and a few friends) this weekend.

Open thread below...

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.