No, Really: Trump 2020 Plans A Campaign Blimp

4th Reich 2020 Innovation: Blimps!

As Gawd is my waitress, this is not from The Onion:

The Trump campaign’s newest plan: A swing-state blimp The president’s team hopes to use the blimp to reach supporters and ask for their votes and donations.

Team Evil has so much money that they want to float blimps around asking for more money? How is that going to bring in more, exactly?

The campaign is exploring the possibility of holding contests that would allow winners to fly in the blimp.

They are gonna raffle off getting a ride in the ol’ gas bag.

I’m all for loading Possum Hollar into a balloon to float away. It’s the return trip that bums me out.

Maybe they should consider setting sail on the Trumptanic, too? Will it hold more of ’em?

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors