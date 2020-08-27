White Pack-A-Day Smoker Bleached Blonde Racist Florida Woman 'Feels Secure' With Trump

A supporter of President Donald Trump on Wednesday told MSNBC that she was backing him even though she couldn’t explain why.

“What do you plan to do with your vote in November?” a voter named Jean Dinapoli was asked while she lounged in a pool at a country club in Florida.

“Of course,” Dinapoli said. “Trump! He’s the only president I could ever relate to.”

“Is there anything that you can point to that he has said he’d do and that he’s done that you’re really happy with?” the MSNBC reporter pressed.

“Not that I can think of,” Dinapoli replied after a moment of silence. “I’m just glad he’s there. Like I said, I feel secure.”