Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

'White Supremacist' Trump Supporter Gets Choked In Florida After Slapping Woman

A self-proclaimed white supremacist who said he supports President Donald Trump was reportedly arrested after he was seen on camera punching a woman.
By David
3 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

The incident was said to have occurred in Sarasota County, Florida on Friday.

The incident was said to have occurred in Sarasota County, Florida on Friday.

In video shared on social media, a man identified as Nicholas Aaron Schock can be heard demanding employees of an establishment "call Donald Trump" after he is asked not to expose himself to children.

“I’m a white supremacist!” Schock shouts. “The Aryan nation will rule the world!”

"If you don't know Donald Trump, I'm not going nowhere," he says.

When a woman warns Schock that children are nearby, he slaps slaps the woman with an open hand. Several men quickly tackle Schock to the ground, where is put into a chokehold.

According to Law & Crime, Schock was arrested and held on a $620 bond.

[Ed. Note: TRIGGER WARNING: This video is graphic, particularly with regard to violence against women.]

Comments

