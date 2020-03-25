Proof Of Collusion: Fox News Promised Betsy DeVos 'An Easy Interview'

[Above, from 2017, Abby Huntsman on Fox and Friends asks Education Secretary Betsy DeVos if we should worry that our college kids will join Antifa.]

The Hollywood Reporter has received and reviewed over 1000 pages of emails between Fox News and the Education Department which indicate a pattern of collusion between producers and the Trump administration.

Fox producers promising Betsy Devos "an easy interview."

Fox producers asking the AG department to provide "pro Trump farmers" to talk about dairy tariffs.

On Nov. 21, 2018, the producer wrote: "Ps remember any question she doesn't feel comfortable answering — she can choose to not answer and pivot the topic — and Maria is seasoned enough to understand and move on. ... So no worries on that front. This will be an easy interview and enjoyable." (The producer is no longer with the company.) ...The emails show that the Education Department viewed Fox News as their preferred venue for rolling out DeVos' initiatives. "I'd love for her to come on [Fox & Friends] on the last day of the tour, when she'll be in her home state, in Detroit, to talk to your viewers about her education freedom agenda," her spokesperson wrote to a Fox News booker in September 2019. [The video above was the result, we suspect. -- eds.] But, when booking DeVos on Fox News, her spokesperson sought to limit news-of-the-day questions that didn't relate to education. In an October 2019 email about a scheduled interview with Baier, her spokesperson wrote: "Do you expect any off topic questions — impeachment, mulvaney, perry, etc. ... please let me know if so."

But. Her. Emails.

and

Collusion.