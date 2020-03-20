'You're A Terrible Reporter!' Trump Rages At NBC's Peter Alexander In Bonkers Press Conference

Donald Trump held another one of his daily coronavirus press conferences where the White House staff tell the Dear Leader how amazing he is on live television. It also gives Trump a chance to rage at the press live, one of his favorite pastimes.

Today, NBC's Peter Alexander actually gave Donald Trump a chance to show a tiny bit of empathy, asking him the most simple question possible: There are 200 dead, 14,000 who are sick, and millions who are scared right now. What do you say to Americans who are watching you right now who are scared?"

The problem with Alexander's question was that it came with some unhappy facts about infections and death rates, right after Trump was challenged on his happy talk about antimalarials treating the virus.

Trump could have said something reassuring, like "we want everyone to stay calm" and "we know that this is a scary time, but we are working around the clock to do everything we can to stop the spread and keep people safe".

But, of course, Donald Trump says the exact wrong thing, choosing to attack, telling Peter Alexander "I say you're a terrible reporter."

Reporters and others exploded on Twitter:

My colleague @PeterAlexander asked a fair question to @POTUS about his message to Americans who are afraid. @POTUS chose to instead go into attack mode. Many Americans would probably like to hear that message. — Kristen Welker (@kwelkernbc) March 20, 2020

FWIW, @PeterAlexander is one of the most hard-working, honest, and professional journalists on the White House beat today. He's fair, unflappable, and asks top-notch questions.



If that's "terrible," we should all aspire to be just as terrible in our own careers. — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) March 20, 2020

This question was a set up for him to go "rah rah, we'll overcome this and will be stronger for it, blah." Instead, he went on an insane rant about how Peter Alexander (whose co-worker just DIED from COVID-19) and Comcast (which our child president called "concast") are bad. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) March 20, 2020

.@PeterAlexander is a colleague and friend. He is an exceptional journalist, working for @NBCNews at the White House. He asked a fair question, as he does every day. Many scared Americans would like to know what the president's message is right now. — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) March 20, 2020

Every reporter should just get up and walk out of that room right now.



Don’t give this pathetic, little man the time of day.



They should stand with @PeterAlexander. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) March 20, 2020

Good on other reporters for jumping in to defend @PeterAlexander and follow up on his perfectly reasonable question. This is not a president. This man is in WAY over his head. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 20, 2020

.@PeterAlexander asks Pres Trump what his message is to scared Americans who worry he is exaggerating how well an existing medicine will work on coronavirus?



Trump: "That is a nasty question...You are a terrible reporter...You ought to be ashamed of yourself." — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 20, 2020

The president answers a reporter’s question about his message to scared Americans by attacking the reporter, @PeterAlexander



Seems to say more about the president than about the reporter



We should ALL be focused on the citizens struggling with this disease, NOT attacking — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) March 20, 2020

Donald Trump’s response to Peter Alexander’s question was pathetic. He attacked a reporter for asking the president to address the fears of Americans. He responded like an angry autocrat. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) March 20, 2020

At the end of the presser, Pence managed to answer that question well:

Vice President Mike Pence actually answers the question from @PeterAlexander about what his message is to scared Americans



"Do not be afraid. Be vigilant," Pence said. — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) March 20, 2020

Keep up the good work, Peter. We need more journalists to keep asking the real questions.