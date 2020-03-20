Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

'You're A Terrible Reporter!' Trump Rages At NBC's Peter Alexander In Bonkers Press Conference

Peter Alexander gave Donald Trump an opportunity to express empathy. He chose to personally attack Alexander instead.
By Red Painter
1 hour ago by Aliza Worthington
Views:

Donald Trump held another one of his daily coronavirus press conferences where the White House staff tell the Dear Leader how amazing he is on live television. It also gives Trump a chance to rage at the press live, one of his favorite pastimes.

Today, NBC's Peter Alexander actually gave Donald Trump a chance to show a tiny bit of empathy, asking him the most simple question possible: There are 200 dead, 14,000 who are sick, and millions who are scared right now. What do you say to Americans who are watching you right now who are scared?"

The problem with Alexander's question was that it came with some unhappy facts about infections and death rates, right after Trump was challenged on his happy talk about antimalarials treating the virus.

Trump could have said something reassuring, like "we want everyone to stay calm" and "we know that this is a scary time, but we are working around the clock to do everything we can to stop the spread and keep people safe".

But, of course, Donald Trump says the exact wrong thing, choosing to attack, telling Peter Alexander "I say you're a terrible reporter."

Reporters and others exploded on Twitter:

At the end of the presser, Pence managed to answer that question well:

Keep up the good work, Peter. We need more journalists to keep asking the real questions.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.