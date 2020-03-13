Republicans Are Very, Very Bad For The Public Health, Part II

We know Republicans don't like policy (except tax cuts) or getting into the details of government (except tax cuts), and we know it's almost impossible to get them to spend money on preparing for a potential problem (except tax cuts).

And here's an example. In the 2009 stimulus package, Maine senator Susan "Concerned" Collins insisted on stripping $870 million from pandemic flu preparation. (That's almost a billion dollars.)

I had forgotten my own reporting that @SenatorCollins stripped $870M for pandemic preparations out of the 2009 stimulus. pic.twitter.com/VTriR6ZsCS — Michael Grunwald (@MikeGrunwald) March 12, 2020

I called Senator Pat Toomey's office yesterday and told his staffer that Republicans enabled Trump's criminal negligence, and that while I doubted that Nancy Pelosi really did load the coronavirus aid package with "goodies," I DIDN'T CARE.

"When I think of some of the right-wing bullshit Republicans have larded into every single emergency spending bill, I don't want to hear it. Pass the bill, pass it NOW. People need this help, and if your boss had voted to convict in the impeachment trial, we wouldn't be in this mess right now. PASS THE BILL. The blood of anyone who dies is on Republican hands, and we will make sure there are no Republicans left to screw things up again."

And guess what? Because of people like me flooding them with calls, Republicans came back to the bargaining table and we WILL pass an aid bill. I simply don't understand this nonsense like "I have a Republican senator and there's no point to calling his office." That's exactly the situation where you should call!

People put more energy into making excuses not to call than it would take to simply call 202-224-3121 and ask for your senator's office.

Even if your senator still votes the party line, calling their offices is part of a long-term strategy. They all know they need some Democratic votes to get reelected, and they report those calls to leadership. It increases the pressure on Mitch McConnell.

Why on earth would you want to make things easier on Mitch McConnell by sitting on your hands? (Do you suppose Mitch McConnell reads our comments section?)

Everyone in politics knows they're more likely to lose their jobs over incompetence (like not clearing the roads after a snowstorm) than anything else. Take advantage of that.

There will be lots of things to call about in the weeks to come, like the fact that we don't have enough COV-19 tests (unless you're an NBA player). We want Republicans rattled enough to do the right thing, not the Trump thing. PICK UP THE PHONE AND CALL. TURN UP THE HEAT. Put the number on speed dial.



202-224-3121

UPDATE: Trump overrode the deal and made Mnuchin pull it back. TIME TO CALL YOUR REPUBLICAN REPS. 202-224-3121. White House switchboard: 202-456-1414. White House comment line: 202-456-6213. Email here.