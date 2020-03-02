Roger Stone Is Completely Unhinged During Disturbing Deposition

This is a very disturbing deposition of Roger Stone apparently recorded on February 12, 2020. He insults opposing counsel Larry Klayman, calling him a "little bitch," while dismissing him with a flick of the wrist. Then he crosses his arms, grimaces and starts threatening Klayman, saying they can "go back to the judge." Then, after some more questions he doesn't like, Stone says "I am not going to be badgered by this asshole", apparently a comment to his attorney, sitting out of the frame to his right.

At the 0:27 mark of the video, a narrator comes in to describe some very disturbing, seemingly uncontrollable physical problems Stone is having: teeth clenching, full on facial grimacing, clenching and unclenching his hands, smacking the table. He cannot control his face - that is the most alarming part of this video. His face contorts into extreme facial grimaces. Is he on drugs? Is he feeling such anxiety and anger that he cannot control himself? It is hard to tell from this clip.

Here is a longer clip, a full 6 minutes:

Roger Stone's criminal trial crimped his usual style, but it was back with a vengeance in a deposition just before his sentencing https://t.co/NEbmATEd9B pic.twitter.com/4qHACdMlpv — POLITICO (@politico) February 28, 2020

It is unclear what the cause of this extreme response is. He has never displayed this in public, which makes this even more alarming. Is he this way in private? Is it because he is doing something he feels forced to do - a very confrontational deposition? Who knows. Disturbing, nonetheless.

Ed. Note: How ironic that Stone is facing someone as pathological as himself. My personal guess is that he is never held to account for anything, and when Larry Klayman is the one trying, it's all too much for him. - Karoli