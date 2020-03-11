Sarah Huckabee Sanders Tells Fox News: Biden Is 'Extremely Liberal'

Fox News rehashes the conservative propaganda playbook.

Now that Joe Biden is in the lead for the Democratic party presidential nomination, he's the one who is "too liberal" to be elected. Really.

You can always bet that Trump sycophants will be out there lying for Donald as much as they can, but it's even worse now after his disastrous COVID-19 press conferences and lack of response to the virus.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the last Trump press secretary to actually give a White House press briefing joined Trump's Fox and Friends state-sponsored morning show and -- without blinking an eye -- claimed former VP Joe Biden is extremely liberal. Too liberal, if you can imagine that.

Co-hosts Steve Doocy greeted her and then asked, "When you look at Biden do better than Hillary, in Michigan, and knowing that he is basically going to be the nominee, does that trouble you?"

She called attacked him and then made these remarks, "But anybody who has been listening to him state his policy positions knows he is extremely liberal and would make an even more dangerous and terrible president."

Biden is one of the most moderate Democratic presidential candidates out there and far from being a progressive, but conservatives never veer off their usual playbook of lies.

All basic Democratic party positions are now considered dangerous for America by the right-wingers, including fighting climate change and believing in science, defending women's and LGBTQ rights, raising the minimum wage, paid sick leave, the expansion of healthcare that covers all Americans, including pre-existing conditions, etc...

In other words, any policies that actually help the American people and not just the 1% of the rich.

If Mike Bloomberg was in the lead for the Democratic nomination right now, Fox News would claim him as being too liberal while conveniently forgetting that he was a Republican mayor of New York City for three consecutive terms.

And then Sarah exposed what a crackpot she is by trying to brag that Trump won his own presidential primaries last night impressively while basically running unopposed.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, "Last night while Joe Biden was still fighting it out with Bernie Sanders, Donald Trump was putting up historic wins for an incumbent in Michigan, in Missouri, in Mississippi, and that was before all of the votes even came in."

Huh? Saddam Hussein and Vladimir Putin numbers Sarah? Wow.

On Super Tuesday, Democratic voter turnout surged on Super Tuesday, exceeding 2016 levels in at least a dozen states and setting an all-time record in one of them.

And yesterday, the vote totals were staggering. Democratic voting numbers are dwarfing 2016.