Stephen Colbert Delivers Social Distancing Monologue From His Bathtub

Thick on jokes, thin on studio audience and staff, Stephen Colbert was undeterred by the social distancing guidance last night as he delivered his monologue from his bathtub. Surrounded by fluffy bubbles, wearing his bathing "suit," Colbert managed to pull off the funnies without feeding off the in-person laughter his fans. Thankfully, that didn't blunt the edges of his takedown of reckless GOP behavior surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic that has most of us on virtual lockdown.

COLBERT: But Trump was adamant that he's doing the best he can with the hand he was dealt! (video clip:)

TRUMP: When we have a future problem, if and when we, hopefully we don't have anything like this, but if there is, we're gonna be very, uh, we're gonna be starting off from a much higher plateau. Because we were at a very, very low base. We had a system that was not meant for this.

(end video clip) Yes, some IDIOT disbanded Obama's pandemic response team. We should really look into whoever was after President Obama. 'Cause that guy screwed the pooch.

Well, if THAT'S not a Trump lie that should be called out every hour of every damn day, I don't know what is. So, thank you, as always, Colbert, for singing it from the suds in your tub.

Then there was this frightening tidbit:

COLBERT: Now, in order to self-isolate, people are stocking up on the essentials, but now, people are lining up to buy guns and ammo. No! You can't shoot a virus! The thought of frightened Americans arming themselves to the teeth scares the crap outta me, and there's no toilet paper left!

Gah. At least Devin Nunes is always good for some stupidity. Colbert played the clip of Nunes telling people that if they're healthy, it's a great idea to go out to bars and restaurants (with Maria Bartiromo agreeing earnestly) — exactly the opposite of CDC guidelines.

COLBERT: Okay, but to be fair, nothing gets people to avoid going somewhere like knowing they might run into Devin Nunes.

We may be bored or anxious, but at least we'll always have Colbert in his bubble bath. The scene could have used a rubber ducky in there, but times are hard. We shouldn't complain.