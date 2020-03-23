Trump Mocks Mitt Romney For Going Into 'Self Quarantine'

During yesterday's marathon of a supposed coronavirus update (really a poorly-disguised Trump rally), a reporter asked Donald about the health of Rand Paul and when was the last time he'd seen him.

Trump said, "Gee, I think it was quite a while ago."

The reporter then asked about four other Republican senators who are in isolation and inquired about the rules of voting within the Senate because of their absence.

Trump interrupted and asked, "Who are they?"

"Romney and Sen. Mike Lee, also of Utah, said they would self-quarantine Sunday after news of Paul’s diagnosis. Sens. Cory Gardner, R-Colorado, and Rick Scott, R-Florida, are also in self-quarantine after contact with individuals who tested positive," Slate reported.

Utah senator Mitt Romney, a Republican Trump critic was listed as one of four other Republican in isolation and the reporter continued to ask about the vote on the stimulus package when Trump interrupted.

“Romney’s in isolation?” he asked?

“Gee, that’s too bad. Go ahead,” Trump replied with sarcasm draped around every letter.

The reporter asked, “Do I detect sarcasm there, sir?”

“No, none whatsoever,” Trump replied.

This is yet another low point of leadership for Donald Trump. All of these faux coronavirus press conferences are laced with inaccuracies, lies, braggadocio, anger and vitriol against anyone he deems not loyal to his aura.

As usual, Trump is more worried about himself, and his reelection than the people his White House is supposed to and look out for.

As Philip Bump of the Washington Post recalled:

"On Feb. 13, there were about a dozen known coronavirus cases in the United States, but it was already spreading in the wild in the Pacific Northwest. Frustrated with New York immigration laws, Trump had locked state residents out of a federal program meant to speed international travel. Cuomo was scheduled to visit the White House to discuss the freeze, but Trump offered some apparent preconditions on Twitter. One was that the state should stop investigating Trump and seeking his tax returns."

A pandemic is spreading in the country and the governor of New York wants to come to the White House to discuss the issue and the only thing Trump sees is that the SDNY is investigating him.