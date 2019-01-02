Twitter Mocks Mitt Romney's Asinine WaPo Op-Ed

On Tuesday, the Washington Post published an op-ed by the incoming senator (and erstwhile presidential candidate) that more or less championed Trump's policy decisions (cutting corporate taxes a personal favorite of the corporate-raider Romney) while lamenting Trump's character flaws.
Here at C&L, Karoli has already posted about how disingenuous this all is, that we've seen it all before by outgoing senator Jeff Flake. Republicans who tut-tut at Trump but vote in lockstep with him every friggin' time.
The Internet was having none of Mitt Romney's self-serving bullshit.
Even some conservatives weren't buying what Romney was selling.
Romney did find a fan in at least one of them though.
Comments