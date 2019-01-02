Twitter Mocks Mitt Romney's Asinine WaPo Op-Ed

On Tuesday, the Washington Post published an op-ed by the incoming senator (and erstwhile presidential candidate) that more or less championed Trump's policy decisions (cutting corporate taxes a personal favorite of the corporate-raider Romney) while lamenting Trump's character flaws.

Here at C&L, Karoli has already posted about how disingenuous this all is, that we've seen it all before by outgoing senator Jeff Flake. Republicans who tut-tut at Trump but vote in lockstep with him every friggin' time.

The Internet was having none of Mitt Romney's self-serving bullshit.

Wow brave op-ed from Mitt Romney pic.twitter.com/mD273muPqL — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) January 2, 2019

Excited for 2019, when Mitt Romney will be the Ben Sasse of Jeff Flakes https://t.co/My3f8JktMU — Scott Lemieux (@LemieuxLGM) January 2, 2019

Very pleased GOP Senator-elect Mitt Romney is speaking some truth about @realDonaldTrump. I just hope he isn't another Jeff Flake who says one thing and votes the other way. https://t.co/KqM8aNDOVF — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 2, 2019

Mitt Romney still believes in tax cuts for the rich, overturning Roe v. Wade and putting corporations before people, but at least he's real nice about it. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) January 2, 2019

That Mitt Romney op-ed reveals that the most dangerous thing Trump could do would be to become 10% more polite — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) January 2, 2019

Even some conservatives weren't buying what Romney was selling.

The truth is @MittRomney lacked the ability to save this nation. @realDonaldTrump has saved it. Jealously is a drink best served warm and Romney just proved it. So sad, I wish everyone had the courage @realDonaldTrump had. https://t.co/mbxoTqbSX6 — Brad Parscale (@parscale) January 2, 2019

Mitt Romney is a snake.



He groveled on his knees before Trump, begging first to be Secretary Of State and then for his endorsement of his campaign for Senate, just to stab him in the back.



He’ll fit right into the DC Swamp. — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) January 2, 2019

Romney did find a fan in at least one of them though.