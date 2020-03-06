Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Trump Supporter Tells CNN She 'Doesn't Believe C-Virus Exists'

There's no hope at all for some Trump supporters. They're in their own "reality."
By Frances Langum
1 hour ago by Heather
Views:

It's not nice to make fun of the mentally infirm, no matter what the delusion.

And this delusion is a doozy. A Trump supporter, at a rally in North Carolina, telling CNN that she "doesn't believe the Coronavirus exists."

REPORTER: You don’t believe coronavirus exists?

TRUMP SUPPORTER: I don’t.

REPORTER: So the two people who have been reported to have died from it in Washington state, you don’t trust that that’s true?

TRUMP SUPPORTER: I don’t trust anything the Democrats do.

This is a direct result of decades of brainwashing by Fox News and a so-called president who wants magical realism to protect his election prospects.

It's a tragedy.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.