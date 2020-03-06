Trump Supporter Tells CNN She 'Doesn't Believe C-Virus Exists'

It's not nice to make fun of the mentally infirm, no matter what the delusion.

And this delusion is a doozy. A Trump supporter, at a rally in North Carolina, telling CNN that she "doesn't believe the Coronavirus exists."

REPORTER: You don’t believe coronavirus exists? TRUMP SUPPORTER: I don’t. REPORTER: So the two people who have been reported to have died from it in Washington state, you don’t trust that that’s true? TRUMP SUPPORTER: I don’t trust anything the Democrats do.

This is a direct result of decades of brainwashing by Fox News and a so-called president who wants magical realism to protect his election prospects.

It's a tragedy.