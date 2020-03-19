Trump's Massive Screwups And Years Of GOP Austerity Put The Nation At Risk

"We told you so" doesn't have quite the same sense of satisfaction these days:
— WaterBluSky (@MsMariaT) March 19, 2020
The U.S. and South Korea both confirmed their first cases of coronavirus on January 20.
As of yesterday, South Korea had tested 274,000 people. The U.S. had only tested 25,000.
Trump's failure to provide widespread COVID-19 testing is costing American lives. pic.twitter.com/3XhY3OvUsJ
— CAP Action (@CAPAction) March 19, 2020
“Let me repeat. The sky is falling.
I say this not to panic anyone but to mobilize you. We need more equipment and we need it now. Specifically gloves, masks, eye protection and more ventilators.” https://t.co/CI8oxGiQL8
— Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) March 19, 2020
If you want to understand how catastrophically Trump has failed in this response, consider that the first cases were in the US and South Korea on the same day. And because of testing, honesty, and a swift government response, South Korea has already flattened the curve. https://t.co/XlH1EtGKgQ
— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) March 18, 2020
We have to maintain pressure until we massively expand #covid19 testing. South Korea has tested >10x # of people the U.S. has over the same time period. More aggressive early testing, case tracing & case monitoring translated into less extreme measures later on. Thread: https://t.co/GEeMDDQO7C
— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 19, 2020
Years of Austerity Weakened the Public Health Response to Coronavirus | By: Mike Ludwig https://t.co/x993hDsyRt
— SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) March 19, 2020
The first coronavirus case in the U.S. and South Korea was detected on the same day. By late January, Seoul had medical companies starting to work on a diagnostic test — one was approved a week later. Today, the U.S. isn’t even close to meeting test demand https://t.co/r49Z9SzZF5 pic.twitter.com/8FCkQkHiHQ
— Reuters (@Reuters) March 18, 2020
Love this. In one day, 1,000 NYC doctors and nurses enlist to battle coronavirus https://t.co/EosG2IxlBV via @nypmetro
— Susan Arbetter (@sarbetter) March 19, 2020
Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban told CNBC on Wednesday that companies that get federal assistance in response to the coronavirus crisis should be prevented from buying back stock ever again. https://t.co/LfYPkHEwpe
— scott immordino (@ScottImmordino) March 18, 2020
A home #COVID19 swab test is being released next week, but it costs $135, takes 2 days to arrive, and another 3 days to get results https://t.co/z4evYkhfZ6 @TIMEHealth by @AliceParkNY
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) March 19, 2020
NEW: We obtained a draft copy of Navarro’s executive order. Admin officials in a meeting last week pushed back against the Buy America EO, claiming it would further restrict the flow of essential medicines https://t.co/786aNH4pHl
— Erin Banco (@ErinBanco) March 19, 2020
Defense Secretary Mark Esper confirms Navy hospital ships won't treat coronavirus patients and will take weeks to deploy https://t.co/wBasGfFrm0 pic.twitter.com/ZuZHlQd1dK
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 19, 2020
Thousands of @Starbucks baristas have been joining this campaign that says:
"Starbucks should suspend all business hours, at every location, while continuing to pay hourly and salary workers, during the spread of the coronavirus."#ToBeAPartner $SBUXhttps://t.co/Y3vzu5xXiZ
— Coworker.org (@teamcoworker) March 19, 2020
Oh. Ok. https://t.co/oAe3Lw5v0o
— Rebecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) March 19, 2020
South Korea has set up 'phone booths' that can test people for the #coronavirus in just 7 minutes. The country has earned praise for its mass testing amid the #Covid19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/BJOXqQeXpg
— SCMP News (@SCMPNews) March 19, 2020
Look at how Trump collapsed on virus testing compared to South Korea. Amazing graphs. Didn’t have to be this way. https://t.co/KNRDaWirSV
— Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) March 18, 2020
The #NavajoNation is asking folks from outside to not visit right now, with two positive Covid-19 cases emerging in the Kayenta area. #navajo #Covid19 #Coronavirus https://t.co/pBEiwylfxK
— New Mexico In Depth (@NMInDepth) March 18, 2020
It doesn’t help that he looks like the guy in a zombie movie who got bit but is hiding it from the other survivors. https://t.co/gjF6aMgPrr
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 19, 2020
U.S. jobless claims surge https://t.co/zkc1qnfmHs pic.twitter.com/QFHZyqXOC5
— Bloomberg Markets (@markets) March 19, 2020
Rep. Don Young tells Alaska seniors ‘beer virus’ fears are overblown, skips vote on COVID-19 relief - Anchorage Daily News https://t.co/zrfPOVV1uB
— New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) March 19, 2020
And finally, here's some much-needed comic relief:
Hi.
Yes, it originated in China, but the technical term is Covid-19
Your mom originated from the back of a Buick Skylark, but we call her Judith
Don’t be mean.
— Brunette Bohemian (@RaeOfLite) March 18, 2020