Ohio Republicans Vote To Put Canada On Religious Freedom Watch List

Republicans in Ohio are apparently very upset with the way that Canada handled irresponsible religious leaders during the coronavirus pandemic.
Ohio Republicans Vote To Put Canada On Religious Freedom Watch List
Credit: Flickr
By HeatherJune 5, 2022

Republicans in Ohio are apparently very upset with the way that Canada handled irresponsible religious leaders during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ohio House passed a resolution (House Resolution 194) late Wednesday night that urges the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom to add Canada to a religious freedom watch list.

Republican Rep. Tim Ginter (R-Salem) backed the resolution for the way Canada handled lockdowns of churches and actions it took against religious leaders during the pandemic.

“This resolution is not the result of a singular incident or even a handful of incidents. It's a persistent pattern of religious rights violations that has driven us to this point,” Ginter said.

Rep Reggie Stoltzfus (R-Paris Township) said religious leaders who violated COVID protocols in Canada were jailed. And he says that's not a behavior Ohio should condone. He said this resolution would send a strong message to Canada.

"While Ohio has stood up for religious freedom and protected the right to attend religious services, it is clear Canada has not done the same," Stoltzfus said.

Stoltzfus said this behavior is "very similar to what we see in Communist-controlled China."

I'm sure Canadians are quaking in their boots now that these clowns have decided to go after them. It seems Ohio Republicans are not just content to spend their time gerrymandering their congressional districts, restricting women's reproductive rights, and keeping dangerous buffoons like Gym Jordan in office, they also want to tell other countries how they should handle their health and safety protocols in their own country under the guise of "religious freedom."

The only "freedom" they care about in this scenario is the "freedom" to make someone else sick.

Help Us Fight Back Against Social Media Censorship

Facebook has been limiting the visibility of our posts after a series of bogus violations. We need your help now more than ever.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue