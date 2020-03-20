Politics
Wall Street Journal Types Wonder Aloud If Nation's Health Is 'Worth' The Economic Hit

Not making that up. Stephen Moore of The Heritage Foundation and his former colleagues at The Wall Street Journal are "asking the question" if COVID mitigation measures are "worth" the economic hit.
By Frances Langum

Leave it to The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board to "just ask the question" about putting the health, lives, and safety of Americans ahead of "the economy." As if.

Note that none of the editorial writers DARED to put their actual name to this.

Wall Street Journal types want us to reconsider COVID: what about their money? Stephen Moore appeared on The Laura Ingraham Show Thursday to agree; transcript via Media Matters:

STEPHEN MOORE: Okay, look, I think this is a very dangerous situation. I just heard the report about what they are doing in California, basically locked down, the whole state telling people they can't leave their homes without government permission.

This is a very dangerous, almost Orwellian situation we are in right now, and I happen to agree with that Wall Street Journal editorial. We have to -- If this goes on, where we have people locked down, they can't go to work for more than three weeks --

LAURA INGRAHAM (HOST): I mean, social unrest --

MOORE: You're talking about economic damage that would be in the trillions of dollars. And we have to ask this question, is it worth trillions of dollars of losses? Think of the human suffering, from the -- in terms of the lost income, the lost life savings?

INGRAHAM: No.

MOORE: Is that worth it, to deal with this? It is a question worth asking, because I'm starting to think maybe we should get people back to work as fast as we can.

