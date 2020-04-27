Devin Nunes Peddles Michael Flynn Conspiracy Theory: 'He Was Framed!'

Rep Devin Nunes is one of Trump's most devoted stooges, and the biggest embarrassment in the United States Congress (now that Duncan Hunter is in prison).

Nunes joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday to promote his usual deep state conspiracies concerning the prosecution of Trump's disgraced former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Nunez claimed every other investigation, including Mueller's special investigations, were a joke that was used against Trump.

Nunes said, "And what was likely, we're going to find out, he was framed, imagine that? Being framed by our own government and by political operatives who don't like you."

Imagine that! Donald Trump's own government framed his own National Security Advisor. Who pleaded guilty.

Only a fevered brain can come up with that one.

The song remains the same for this jackass and as usual Trump's personal attorney, William Barr is appointing another independent prosecutor, U.S. attorney Jeff Jensen of St. Louis, MO, to conduct the review and help give Donald a cushion to pardon the general.

After his interview, Maria tweeted this:

Breaking News: sources tell me @GenFlynn will be completely exonerated this week. It was a total fraud. A Set up. More tomorrow @MorningsMaria @FoxBusiness @FoxNews @SundayFutures — Maria Bartiromo (@MariaBartiromo) April 26, 2020

Lest we forget, Flynn pleaded guilty to the FBI and a person doesn't plead guilty to get their sentence reduced, unless they are guilty of something worse.

A federal judge suggested during a sentencing hearing Tuesday that Michael Flynn, President Trump's former national security adviser and a retired three-star general, sold out his country. Flynn, who requested his sentencing be delayed until his cooperation with special counsel Robert Mueller is complete, pleaded guilty last year to lying to the FBI in January 2017 about the nature of his conversations with then-Russian ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak. When he pleaded guilty, he also admitted that some of his lobbying work was done on behalf of the Turkish government, which he had long denied.