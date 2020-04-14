Dr. Fauci Scores 80% Approval Rating In Fox News Polls As Trump Supporters Try To Fire Him

Trump supporters on television and social media are criticizing Dr. Anthony Fauci for giving us just the facts.

Remember when honesty was a virtue?

Fauci's facts relating to medical issues that do not line up with the rantings of the so-called president, a serial liar whose inept responses to COVID-19 have had devastating effects for our country.

On Monday, Trump even retweeted a call to fire Dr. Fauci throwing more chaos into the coronavirus task force mess.

Chaos is what Trump does best.

Unfortunately for Trump, Dr. Fauci may have the highest approval rating by the American people of anybody associated with the virus task force.

In Fox News' latest poll, Dr. Fauci scores the highest approval rating in the Trump administration and his faux virus task force.

By the way, it appears Fox went out of their way to frame the poll as positive news for Trump, who has been bashing their network.

Trump saw a small bump in his approval rating, but not much, and most of the data from the Fox News poll is bad news for his presidency and re-election campaign.

But it’s Dr. Anthony Fauci who gets the best ratings of those tested, as 80 percent approve of him, while 62 percent approve of Dr. Deborah Birx and 52 percent Vice President Pence.

In a new Quinnipiac poll Trump's grades are failing: 14 percent give him a C; 12 percent give him a D, and 31 percent give Trump an F.

More disappointing news for Trump: it turns out Trump can't fire Fauci on a whim like he has he so many of administration, just because he refuses to kiss Trump's toes.

The question about whether Trump can oust Dr. Anthony Fauci surfaced after the president retweeted a “#FireFauci” hashtag. According to Williams, Fauci is not a political appointee so he can only be fired “for cause.” If Trump fired Fauci without a legitimate reason, the case would likely end up in court, leaving the coronavirus pandemic response team in turmoil, Williams said.