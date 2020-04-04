Georgia Reopens Popular Beaches, By Executive Order

A decision so bad even the mayor of Tybee Island, a popular tourist area, is calling for Kemp to reconsider. Half their police force now has the virus.

Source: Atlanta Journal Constitution



Some of the state’s most popular beaches will be allowed to reopen Friday night due to Gov. Brian Kemp’s statewide order superseding that of some city-level shelter-in-place mandates.

Georgia beach communities, including Tybee Island, had closed in response to local mandates imposed to limit the spread of COVID-19, Department of Natural Resources officials told news station WJCL. The beaches had the option to reopen at the start of the stay-at-home order’s execution at 6 p.m. Friday.

“The Governor’s Executive Order suspends the enforcement of any local ordinance or order adopted or issued since March 1, 2020, that relates to COVID-19,” said Josh Hildebrandt, director of public and governmental affairs for DNR. “This Executive Order thus lifted any local ordinances or orders that had closed or restricted access to Georgia beaches.”

Because Kemp’s executive order allows for exercise outside, with social distancing of at least 6 feet, the beaches are viable options for Georgians. Previous orders called for those beach areas to close. Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions was alerted to this Friday morning.