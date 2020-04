Carol Burnett's show was one I never missed back in the day. Her comedy ensemble of Harvey Korman, Vicki Lawrence, Lyle Waggoner and later on, Tim Conway, was just first-rate. I still laugh just as hard at her comedy bits and her blooper reels. Here's one of her best in honor of her 87th birthday. For you who are too young to remember it, take a few minutes and just laugh at some of the best comedy ever.

Open thread below.