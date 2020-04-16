Here's Good News: Dem Senate Candidates Competitive In Some Key Races

Not saying we should rest on our laurels (because candidates still need money and volunteers), but it's a definite bright spot for Democrats. We need three (four if we don't have a Democratic VP) to stop Republican control of the Senate:

Via The Hill, Mark Kelly is expanding his lead in Arizona:

Retired astronaut Mark Kelly leads Sen. Martha McSally (R) by 9 points in Arizona, one of the states at the heart of the battle for control of the Senate in 2020. A new Arizona Public Opinion Pulse survey conducted by the Phoenix-based nonpartisan polling firm OH Predictive Insights shows Kelly leading McSally by a 51 percent to 42 percent margin. The company's last survey found Kelly leading by a 7-point margin, 49 percent to 42 percent.

Meanwhile, even though he's considered a long shot, South Carolina Democrat Jaime Harrison is raising more money than Sen. Lindsey Graham, setting a new record.

And in Kansas, Democrat Barbara Bollier has a 2-point lead over crazy scary voter suppressor Kurt Kobach.

In Maine, Susan Collins' approval rating is at a record low -- 37%. That's good news for Democrat Sara Gideon.

And Amy McGrath, who's raised more money than Mitch McConnell in 2020's first quarter, is in a virtual tie with Moscow Mitch.

Just because your state race isn't listed here doesn't mean it's not competitive. It only means we don't have current polls or fundraising totals yet.

You know what to do. If you can afford it, send them $5. It's an investment in our future.