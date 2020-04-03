If Navy Capt. Brett Crozier Had Only Committed War Crimes, He Would Have Gotten A Medal

A cheering and applauding crowd of sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt wished farewell to their captain, who the Navy relieved of command after he raised concerns about the spreading coronavirus on his ship in a letter that was leaked to the media.
Hundreds were pictured in the gathering in the ship’s hangar deck and many chanted Capt. Brett Crozier’s name in multiple videos posted to social media.
You can't help but notice the treatment of Captain Brett Crozier as compared to that of a certain murderous war criminal who shall remain nameless, turned in by his own men and then honored by the White House.