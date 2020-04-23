Kamala Harris Teaches Mark Warner How To Make A Tuna Melt

Sen. Mark Warner caused the nation culinary distress yesterday when he posted a video of himself on Instagram making a tuna melt. See, I call it a tuna melt, but in reality, it was a gastronomic atrocity. He used obscene amounts of mayo, dumped an entire can of tuna on the bread without draining it, added slices of sharp cheddar, and popped it in the microwave for 30 seconds.

Twitter called for an intervention, and his colleagues expressed concern.

Ok @MarkWarner we need to talk. That’s too much mayo dude. Where is Lisa? I love your effort...but.... https://t.co/Fnuvg5bHhQ — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) April 21, 2020

Folks these tragic videos are not from Russian bots. They are real. So please, internet make the #TunaMeltGate crisis stop. RT my friend @markwarner and help support our Paycheck Security Program! https://t.co/ABeSSsCbGy — Doug Jones (@DougJones) April 23, 2020

I prefer my tuna sandwiches with mustard. I hope @MarkWarner gets the help he needs. https://t.co/3GKNYaVQhd — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) April 22, 2020

Then, our queen, Senator Kamala D. Harris stepped in, giving us all the internet content we need:

Mark—we need to talk. Call. Please. Your friend KDH.pic.twitter.com/IPGsT6cnjE — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 22, 2020

They set up a time, got together on Instagram, and boom. You have the above video, wherein the two Senators (and one Senator's husband) have their cooking lesson. Chef Harris explains, "Mark, this is a TOASTER." "This is a SKILLET, Mark." She slices celery to add to the tuna salad, and Mark is confounded, exclaiming, "But, that's GREEN..."

TURNS OUT THE JOKE MIGHT BE ON US, PEOPLE

Some have intimated, even The Washington Post, that Sen. Warner's whole video was a joke, whose intention was really that PSA at the end where he reminds people to wash his hands for 20 seconds. Regardless, it was frikkin hilarious, and I could not find one person in the interwebs universe who didn't find some speck of joy in the way this thing took off and took shape.

Now you can, too.

Open thread below.