Las Vegas Mayor Leaves Anderson Cooper Stunned After Bonkers Interview

Mayor Carolyn Goodman wants Las Vegas reopened and she wants it now. Her logic was so twisted it was impossible to follow.
By Karoli Kuns

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman possibly has the most twisted, convoluted, unscientific and dangerous attitude toward Covid-19 and the spread of it that I've ever heard. During an interview that went for well over 30 minutes, Goodman displayed complete ignorance of the science behind containing the virus, absolute disregard for public safety, and more.

Nearly 16 minutes of the interview is in the video above. Rather than try and summarize what was said, I'll put Jon Ralston's tweets here and invite you to watch her with your own eyes. Prepare to be as amazed and dismayed as Cooper was.

I think all of us would agree with Jon Ralston's parting thoughts on this:

This interview was horrific on so many different levels, but mostly because this mayor is emblematic of all the public officials who place money above life. Her only concern is reopening casinos and bars and hotels and pools without regard to how that could result in even more deaths than we've had already.

