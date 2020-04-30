Right Wing 'Bombshell' On Michael Flynn Is A Nothingburger

Fox News, Devin Nunes and the usual wingnut suspects like Jonathan Turley are claiming Michael Flynn has been exonerated by the release of some handwritten notes from the FBI discussing his January 2017 interview and how to handle him.

Fox News and others released the handwritten notes in an effort to smear the FBI and give Trump leverage to pardon his former national security advisor. They did the same thing to smear the Mueller investigation.

"What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute [Flynn] or get him fired?" FBI Notes confirm it was all a pretext.

The Trump stooge Devin Nunes was party to the same type of lying behavior for Trump in 2017, that had him lose his leadership in the Intelligence Committee tweeted this:

Clear now that General Flynn was set up by dirty cops at the highest levels of our government...

Trump told CNN's Jim Acosta in the video above that these notes basically exonerate Michael Flynn. When Acosta asked him why he fired Flynn in the first place, he gaslighted Acosta by attacking "dirty cops" out to get Flynn and of all people, the scumbag that is Roger Stone.

Anyone who's watched five minutes of a law enforcement program knows that the police often lie during an interrogation in effort to get a confession.

Law enforcement has been using this practice for decades. Whether you like it or not, it is what it is.

And these notes are supposed to show clear evidence that the FBI forced Michael Flynn into lying to them which is a federal crime.

How is that possible?

Flynn was a Lieutenant General and served as the 18th Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency under President Obama before he was fired for being a loose cannon.

If anyone knows how the system works, it's him. He knew he was lying to the FBI, understood it was a federal crime and did so anyway. it makes a person wonder if Trump told him right off he'd pardon him down the line if he lied for him. (That's pure conjecture on my part)

And it's not like he was held in a secluded room for 17 hours with no water and sleep and was beaten with a phone book and rubber hoses to make him lie.

Law & Crime:

But many other lawyers told Law&Crime that there was no such proof of a “set up.” On the contrary, these tactics by the FBI, especially in 18 U.S. Code § 1001 (false statements) cases , are quite common. They also invariably said that this will more than likely not affect the outcome of the Flynn case. -- Mark Zaid, the national security lawyer who was on the Ukraine whistleblower’s legal team, said that the FBI notes showed routine FBI interview tactics. “The so-called ‘bombshell’ that is being touted as exonerating former General Flynn appears to be nothing more than selective documents disclosed by an aggressive defense counsel and then promoted by a supportive reporter,” Zaid said. “The FBI notes reveal consideration of routine law enforcement interview tactics and by no means undercut General Flynn’s prior admissions of lying to the FBI–a felony

Re Flynn: Yes, federal law enforcement routinely interviews people hoping they will confess (and get prosecuted) or lie (and get prosecuted). Yes, they plan that in advance of the interview. That's how it works. That's how it has worked for a very long time.

/1 — MilestoneAchievingHat (@Popehat) April 30, 2020

Just smoke and mirrors, but there is an end game in mind.