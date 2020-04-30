Politics
Right Wing 'Bombshell' On Michael Flynn Is A Nothingburger

The evidence wingnuts produced is weak and without any real substance, but you knew that before it was released.
By John Amato
Fox News, Devin Nunes and the usual wingnut suspects like Jonathan Turley are claiming Michael Flynn has been exonerated by the release of some handwritten notes from the FBI discussing his January 2017 interview and how to handle him.

Fox News and others released the handwritten notes in an effort to smear the FBI and give Trump leverage to pardon his former national security advisor. They did the same thing to smear the Mueller investigation.

The Trump stooge Devin Nunes was party to the same type of lying behavior for Trump in 2017, that had him lose his leadership in the Intelligence Committee tweeted this:

