Sarah Sanders Goes Full 'Alternative Facts' For Trump, Blames 'Liberal Media'

Self-admitted liar Sarah Huckabee Sanders spewed a load of BS about Donald Trump’s botched response to the coronavirus pandemic while Fox’s Steve Doocy teed up softballs for her.

On Thursday, Huckabee Sanders appeared on Fox & Friends, ostensibly to discuss Sen. Bernie Sanders suspending his campaign for the Democratic nomination. She began by validating our prediction: that with Bernie Sanders out, Fox would just move the “socialism” label over to former Vice President Joe Biden, now the presumptive nominee. Huckabee Sanders said accusingly that Biden “has already adopted a lot of Bernie’s far-left extremist views.” She also dubiously opined that “there’s no question” Americans will “move towards Donald Trump” in the election.

She continued with the lie that Trump has been “taking strong actions that are saving lives and American jobs,” when just the opposite is true.

“There’s no wonder that the polls are all showing that people trust the president more to handle the coronavirus and the economy,” Sanders continued lying.

“They want a strong leader, not a tired career politician like Joe Biden, and they have that in Donald Trump.”

FACT CHECK: Most Americans do not trust Trump for accurate COVID-19 information. Furthermore, in the RealClear Politics roundup of national polls from the last month, Biden is ahead or tied in all of them. He’s also ahead in 12 of the 14 state polls listed (Trump leads in Texas and Georgia).

Rather than challenge Sanders’ misinformation, cohost Steve Doocy set up the opportunity for Sanders to draw a Trump-friendly contrast with Biden. “Joe Biden is Skyping from his basement, and then you've got the president every afternoon, like clockwork, in the five or six o’clock hour, he takes the podium and he gives America an update on what the administration is doing. Sometimes it runs an hour, sometimes it runs two hours. How effective is this?” Doocy “asked.”

Surprise! Sander called it “very effective.”

“The liberal media is never going to give the president a fair shake, they’re just not. So, he’s going around them, which drives them even crazier than a normal day in the Trump White House," she said, "and he’s speaking directly to the American people. He’s providing them with information and updates that is crucial to everyday life right now in America and he’s showing what a leader looks like, and in contrast, you have Joe Biden hiding in his basement bunker who looks like he’s not even sure that he’s running for president some days.”

FACT CHECK: Trump’s press briefings are riddled with lies and he is so full of petty attacks, in the middle of a public health crisis, that even his allies want him to shut up.

But Trumpy lies are Sanders’ specialty. As NewsHounds has previously noted, she routinely lied to the public when she was Trump’s press secretary. She admitted to lying when she was under oath to Mueller’s Russia investigators – then reverted to the same lie once she was out of danger of perjury charges.

But Doocy, offered not a word of challenge to anything she said and just nodded right along in agreement.

Republished with permission from Newshounds.