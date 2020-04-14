Entertainment
See What John Krasinski Cooked Up To Thank Healthcare Workers

Krasinski's Some Good News show is a real bright spot in the pandemic.
By Susie Madrak

It all started with a tweet from healthcare workers at Boston's Beth Israel Deaconess hospital:

John Krasinski decided to do something nice for them on his Some Good News YouTube show. Via Boston Magazine:

“I cannot articulate how unbelievably honored I am to be seeing you guys,” Krasinski tells the group of face-masked healthcare workers. The Newton native and known Red Sox fan then references back to the Thursday tweet, saying that he knows everyone is missing baseball season. “But that doesn’t mean I can’t bring baseball to you,” Krasinski says. Guess who drops into the video conference then? That’s right—The Office‘s Big Tuna summoned the Red Sox’s Big Papi.

“I gotta tell you guys from the very bottom of my heart how much I love and respect you for what you guys are doing,” David Ortiz says as the hospital workers cheer. To thank them for keeping Boston safe, the slugger says, the Red Sox organization will give each staffer at Beth Israel four Red Sox tickets—for life. “We are the city of champions!” Ortiz proclaims.

Not to be outdone, ATT promised to cover three months' phone service for every doctor and nurse in America.

There's a reason why people tune into Krasinski's homemade show: Because it feels good to feel good again.

