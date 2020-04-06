A Texas Progressive On The Verge-- Meet Julie Oliver

Last year Julie Oliver was in the midst of a primary battle with another worthy challenger eager to take on crooked conservative incumbent Roger Williams in the gerrymandered 25th congressional district. Julie won her primary 55,721 (70%) to 24,340 (30%) and is now in the midst of a virtual campaign for the R+11 seat she made great strides towards winning in 2018, holding Williams down to a 53.5% win. A multimillionaire used car dealer, Rogers has raised $1,202,255 so far this cycle-- to Julie's $385,778. (In 2012, he wrote his campaign a check for $330,000 to buy the election.)

In 2018 Julie trounced Williams in the district's biggest county, Travis, and beat him by an even bigger margin in Bell County. This cycle, she is aiming to make bigger inroads into traditionally Republican Johnson, Hays, Burnet and Hill counties. But not by running on a GOP-lite platform. Yesterday she told us that she and her family "are in day 23 of social and physical distancing. We’re one of the very fortunate families who still have income, but like millions of Americans we’re unsure how long that will continue, or what happens next. As front-line healthcare workers who are making the absolute best they can out of an impossible situation continue to step up and serve those who need help, the lack of a coordinated federal response to the global pandemic of COVID-19 is only making matters worse."

She told us that Medicare for All is taking hold among more and more Texas voters in the midst of this pandemic.