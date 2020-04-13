Politics
The Worst Possible People Are On Trump's 'Council To Re-Open America'

The list is shocking to no one. It of course includes daughter dearest and hubby, and extra people who think slumming it means 4 housekeepers a day instead of 6.
By Aliza Worthington
Because Trump trusts his inner circle (re: family) and only this circle, no one should be shocked that two of them showed up on his newly named "Council To Re-open America." No, it's not Barron and Tiffany, though they might be better choices. It's "The Kids." Ivanka and Jared. The purse saleswoman and the failed real estate investor. Also, Wilbur Ross, Steven Mnuchin, Robert Lighthizer, Larry Kudlow, and Mark Meadows.

Everyone you can think of who knows just what the average Joe is going through during this life-shattering health and economic crisis. Yeah, these are the ones who really care about Main Street. Dr. Fauci or Dr. Birx? Nowhere to be found.

Twitter was not shocked, but it was not silent, either.

We are so frikkin doomed. Is it November, yet?

