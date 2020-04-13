Trump Attacks Chris Wallace: 'Worse Than Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd'

The narcissistic imbecile is pouting at his favorite media enterprise, all because Fox host Chris Wallace dared to state the obvious: Trump's inept reaction to the coronavirus cost American lives.

On Fox News Sunday, Wallace was interviewing Dr. Tom Inglesby, the director of the Center for Health Security of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, (Video above.) Wallace suggested to the doctor that the United States would be seeing fewer deaths from the coronavirus if President Donald Trump had taken the epidemic seriously in January and February.

The complainer in chief didn't appreciate Wallace's candor and tweeted this:

Just watched Mike Wallace wannabe, Chris Wallace, on @FoxNews. I am now convinced that he is even worse than Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd of Meet the Press(please!), or the people over at Deface the Nation. What the hell is happening to @FoxNews. It’s a whole new ballgame over there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2020

Does Trump even realize that Chris is the son of Mike Wallace?

If a Fox News personality is not in perpetual rapture with Trump, then they are the enemy as far as Orange Julius is concerned.

America is suffering through this pandemic and Trump is wasting his time bashing any and all political and media critics. This puts an exclamation point over Trump's despicable handling of the pandemic.

And dissenting views from Fox are not permissible under the Trump administration.

How long before Trump attempts to sue Chris Wallace?

Trump followed up that tweet with this one, which shows his number one concern (not the virus or the American people).

I am working hard to expose the corruption and dishonesty in the Lamestream Media. That part is easy, the hard part is WHY? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2020

Me thinks he doth protests too much.

After ProPublica’s Jessica Husemana shamed Fox News hosts for remaining silent, a few have stepped up to defend Wallace.

I will. He’s the best Sunday show host of his time, and perhaps of all time. https://t.co/TEXYG0Ojwn — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 13, 2020

That’s not true. Some of us put down the phone for Easter weekend. Chris is the best Sunday show interviewer hands down— he’s equally tough on left and right- and he’s a great talent to have on your team for election coverage or any debate - a true pro. https://t.co/z3TI1ho699 — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) April 13, 2020

And don't forget that Jedidiah Bila has tested positive herself for COVID: