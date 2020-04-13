Trump Attacks Chris Wallace: 'Worse Than Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd'

The narcissistic imbecile is pouting at his favorite media enterprise, all because Fox host Chris Wallace dared to state the obvious: Trump's inept reaction to the coronavirus cost American lives.
On Fox News Sunday, Wallace was interviewing Dr. Tom Inglesby, the director of the Center for Health Security of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, (Video above.) Wallace suggested to the doctor that the United States would be seeing fewer deaths from the coronavirus if President Donald Trump had taken the epidemic seriously in January and February.
The complainer in chief didn't appreciate Wallace's candor and tweeted this:
Does Trump even realize that Chris is the son of Mike Wallace?
If a Fox News personality is not in perpetual rapture with Trump, then they are the enemy as far as Orange Julius is concerned.
America is suffering through this pandemic and Trump is wasting his time bashing any and all political and media critics. This puts an exclamation point over Trump's despicable handling of the pandemic.
And dissenting views from Fox are not permissible under the Trump administration.
How long before Trump attempts to sue Chris Wallace?
Trump followed up that tweet with this one, which shows his number one concern (not the virus or the American people).
Me thinks he doth protests too much.
After ProPublica’s Jessica Husemana shamed Fox News hosts for remaining silent, a few have stepped up to defend Wallace.
And don't forget that Jedidiah Bila has tested positive herself for COVID: