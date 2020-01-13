Sen. Chris Coons: Laura Ingraham Got More Detail Than The Senate

Senator Chris Coons was not very happy with Donald Trump and the Trump administration when he sat down with Chris Wallace for an interview on Fox News Sunday about Iran and the implications of Trump's assassination of Qasem Soleimani and subsequent pot-stirring in the region.

When asked by Chris Wallace whether or not Pompeo was lying about an imminent threat, Coons was reluctant to call it a lie, but said instead, "We got less detailed information than President Trump shared with Laura Ingraham. So we were told repeatedly that there was reliable intelligence of an imminent threat. That's it. There was no more specifics than what the president's been comfortable sharing on cable news."

"President Trump taken some very impulsive, even erratic moves in the Middle East recently," the senator elaborated. "His decision to abandon our Kurdish allies in Syria led to hundreds of ISIS fighters being released, led to a number of our close European partners in the counter-ISIS campaign to be frustrated with us."

"So some skepticism on the part of Congress about whether or not there really is a thorough and a deliberate strategy here I think is justified by recent action," he concluded.

OF COURSE it's justified by recent action, including the fact that Trump appears to be renting our military to Saudi Arabia to serve as mercenaries, going so far as to put Patriot Missile defense systems in Saudi Arabia but not Iraq, where our troops are. Yes it's justified, and frankly, it is REQUIRED.

It is an outrage that Congress has not been fully briefed on exactly what Donald Trump is doing with and to our military, choosing instead to lie to Fox News viewers about his reasons for the assassination of Qasem Soleimani. While he may not want to admit that it was an impulsive act intended to distract from the ongoing scandals and his looming impeachment trial, anyone with half a brain knows better.

So thank you, Chris Coons, for pointing out the obvious to Fox News viewers, but you do actually have the power to rein this renegade administration in. Let's see that happen before the next time you lob softballs on Fox News.