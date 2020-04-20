Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Trump Waves Around Q-Tips And Swabs To Pretend He Has A Clue

Trump treats the US public like children.
By John Amato
4 hours ago by Aliza Worthington
Views:

Last night, once again Donald Trump exposed the level of his uneducated and idled brain by waving around much-needed swab(s) as a prop (which are essential in conducting testing for the coronavirus) and then takes out a Q-tip, explaining how similar they are.

"It looks innocent," he said.

It's a f**king swab.

This was all a staged act, since I doubt Trump walks around with a Q-tip in his pocket, but this explains why the United States is in such chaos after the outbreak of the virus.

Does he believe the American people have no idea what a swab is?

He talks like a child just learning to read.

Trump said, "I have something here. A swab. It looks innocent. Not very complicated. Anybody like to see what it looks like? Should I open it? Open it up. I will. I will. This is what it’s about. Right? Does it remind you of something? Does it remind you of this? One’s a swab, one’s a Q-tip. It’s actually different. It’s very sophisticated actually. It’s a little bit like — but this is the swab. We ordered a lot of them. They have a lot of them."

Wow, he ordered a lot of them. How informative. And oh, my God a swab is much bigger than a Q-tip. Who knew?

Trump was bragging about how great his administration's response to testing has been, even though we've only tested about 1% of our people, and if you need a test, good luck finding one.

Trump is finally using the DPA to produce 20 million swabs a month, and when asked why he didn't do this before, he blamed the states, saying that governors “don't know quite where they are,” and need the federal government’s help.

Maybe nurses were stealing the swabs, taking them out the back door, and selling them on the black market?

Everything he does and says is for the cameras and not for the American people. This is another instance of his megalomania gone wild.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.