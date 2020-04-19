Politics
'Useless Propaganda': Chuck Todd Faces Backlash After He Admits Giving Mike Pence 'A Lot Of Leeway'

NBC host Chuck Todd on Sunday accused Vice President Mike Pence of failing to answer his questions about the Trump administration's reaction to the novel coronavirus.
In an interview on Meet the Press, Todd asked the vice president why President Donald Trump had contradicted his own CDC guidelines by tweeting a call to "liberate" certain states from stay-at-home policies.

But the vice president declined to give a straight answer as he had throughout the 20 minute interview.

"But what's he tweeting?" Todd wondered. "I've given you a lot of leeway here. I've not been wanting to interrupt you. Well, that's not true, I always want to jump in on some things. I've given you a lot of leeway."

"Why is the president trying to undermine the guidance you've been laying out?" the NBC host continued. "He laid out this guidance on Thursday and undermined it on Friday."

"Chuck, I don't except your premise," Pence replied. "And I don't think most Americans do either."

The interview earned Todd scorn on Twitter, where many argued that trying to get answers out of Pence is a waste of time.

