Why Bother To Interview Trump When All He Does Is Lie?

El Cheato was shoveling shit like crazy during an interview that aired Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” – including his lie that the US is the world’s only country with birthright citizenship. Via CNN:

Trump reiterated his intention to try to end birthright citizenship, in which, under the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, someone born in the US is granted automatic citizenship even if their parents are not citizens. And he asserted, “We’re the only country that has it.” This is not true; CNN and various other outlets previously debunked the claim when Trump made it during his presidential campaign in 2015 and during his first presidency in 2018. About three dozen countries provide automatic citizenship to people born on their soil, including US neighbors Canada and Mexico and the majority of South American countries.

What, you think you'll get him on the record and you can shame him later? When has that ever worked? He just does what his mentor Roy Cohn trained him to do: Deny, deny, deny!

The Yellow-Haired Idiot also lied about the crime rate (it's down, not up), said that tariffs don't cost Americans anything (they do), denied there was any inflation during his first term (it was 8%), and continued to claim he won the 2020 election -- even though his own inner circle told him he lost.

Pathetic!