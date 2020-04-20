Politics
Virtual Town Hall With Students For Biden To Discuss Gun Violence

A discussion with students, moderated by Fred Guttenberg, parent of one of the students killed in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
By Karoli Kuns

Students for Biden discuss gun violence at this town hall moderated by Fred Guttenberg, father of Jaime Guttenberg.

This event is scheduled for 4 pm PDT.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

