Governments Led By Women Are Doing A Disproportionately Great Job At Handling The Pandemic

Many of the best responses to the Coronavirus pandemic have been done in countries with a woman as head of government. But just 7% of world leaders are women.
By Ed Scarce
4 hours ago by Ed Scarce
We've seen a number of these stories in the world press in recent weeks. Now many are asking why in countries that are led by women the response to the coronavirus pandemic has been uniformly excellent, fast and fact-based, while in other countries, such as China, the UK, and the United States, the response has been inept and filled with lies.

Source: CNN

In Taiwan, early intervention measures have controlled the coronavirus pandemic so successfully that it is now exporting millions of face masks to help the European Union and others.

Germany has overseen the largest-scale coronavirus testing program in Europe, conducting 350,000 tests each week, detecting the virus early enough to isolate and treat patients effectively.

In New Zealand, the prime minister took early action to shut down tourism and impose a month-long lockdown on the entire country, limiting coronavirus casualties to just nine deaths.

All three places have received accolades for their impressive handling of the coronavirus pandemic. They are scattered across the globe: one is in the heart of Europe, one is in Asia and the other is in the South Pacific.

But they have one thing in common: they're all led by women.

The success of these and other women-led governments in dealing with a global pandemic is all the more noteworthy, given that women make up less than 7% of world leaders.

