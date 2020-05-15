Politics
Biden: I Will Not Pardon Donald Trump

Of course, Trump is going to try to pardon himself. But at least Joe Biden commits to the principle that no one is above the law.
My better half has this tweet pinned to his profile: a tweet he wrote the WEEK Donald Trump was elected:

So we've known from the beginning that THAT'S coming.

But thanks to the town hall commenter, Edward from Ohio, who asked the question of Joe Biden at Thursday's MSNBC Virtual Town Hall.

Edward said via video: “Sir, if you were to win the election, would you be willing to commit to not pulling a President Ford” and giving Donald Trump a pardon under the pretense of healing the nation? In other words, are you willing to commit to the American ideal that no one is above the law?”

“Absolutely yes, I commit.” said

Host Lawrence O'Donnell pushed the point: “So that’s a commitment, Mr. Vice President, you’re saying that wherever the investigative trail might lead, whether that be an investigative trail pursued by the Justice Department against Trump officials, Trump associates, administration officials, whether those are congressional investigations, that’s hands-off for you, you’re not going to say let’s just let bygones be bygones?”

“It’s hands-off completely,” Biden said.

