Brian Kilmeade Has A Sad After People Partied Like It Was 1999 Over Memorial Day Weekend

On Fox News' Outnumbered, Fox and Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade was visibly flummoxed after Fox News played video of residents in the Ozarks bunched together in pools and partying while ignoring all safety precautions and social distancing measures when state restrictions were lifted.

This undermined all of Fox News' central tenets for Americans to go back to work, given their naive belief that people would of course observe restrictions in order to reopen business.

Brian and most Fox News hosts and pundits have been screaming that their freedoms have been violated and taken taken away by power-hungry governors who have implemented stay-at-home orders. They've vocally implored people to leave their homes and go back to work no matter the dangers they face because of the economy.

Harris Faulkner was also upset by their actions and after playing the video she snarled, "Personal responsibility should be stamped on some people's foreheads."

"When I see what's happening in the Ozarks, when I see what's happening in other places like that video you just showed it ruins it for everyone," Brian replied. “It destroys my argument that we are reacting responsibly as a country.”

He continued, "When I see that video I’m saying to myself, ‘How am I gonna go out and trumpet the responsibility of the American people to go ahead and stand up for our economy when I see that?'”

He then tried to clean up their action and his argument by saying he went to the Long Island beaches and everybody was wearing masks and spaced 6 feet apart.

The damage has been done, because to contain the spread of the virus you need the cooperation of the entire population, not just pockets of people.

And then he once again called it crazy that businesses are still shut down and not able to make a personal decision to open up and let the free market decide who shows up. Because that worked so well on Memorial Day.