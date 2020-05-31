Media Bites
MSNBC Anchor Chris Jansing Has Had Enough

Anyone watching MSNBC last night got a sense of her frustration and despair.
By Ed Scarce
Anyone watching the news these past few days can relate to Chris Jansing's frustration. As several Twitter users tweeted, We are all Chris Jansing today.

Source: Indy 100

Let's not kid ourselves, 2020 has not been easy.

Firstly, there was almost a world war, then we had coronavirus (which isn't over by the way) and now we have more police brutality and mass protests across the United States.

Sometimes you just want to bury your head in your hands and scream in frustration.

That isn't quite what MSNBC anchor Chris Jansing did on Saturday but you can tell that she wanted to.

While experiencing technical problems and attempting to talk to reporters in the field, Jansing could be seen finally giving up and throwing her paper down in frustration.

For my money though this earlier clip is more amusing, and you can see why she'd had enough of MSNBC's technical issues by then.

