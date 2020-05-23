Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Chris Wallace Completely Debunks Bogus Mail-In Voter Fraud Claims

On today's Fox News America's Newsroom, toady Ed Henry questioned Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace about Trump's attacks against all forms of mail-in voting in upcoming elections. He didn't like the answers.
By John Amato
17 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Trump hasn't found a conspiracy that he doesn't admire and then promote.

“There really is no record of massive fraud, or even serious fraud, from mail-in voting,” Wallace said.

He continued, "There’s no indication that mail-in voting as opposed to in-person voting tends to favor one party over another. If anything, it tends to favor Republicans. --- who historically have tended to vote most often by mail, are elderly people, people over 65. And they tend to vote more Republican than Democratic."

After Ed Henry brought up Texas Governor Abbott's idiotic complaints about failed deliveries on some Amazon packages, Wallace quickly swatted that aside.

“What he’s basically saying is you can’t trust the U.S. Mail," Wallace said. "The history is that mail-in ballots are honest, and there is very, very little indication of fraud."

Wallace pointed out that billions of votes are cast in our elections, yet barely a thousand cases have been reported.

The idea of massive voter fraud is another conspiracy theory contrived by Trump months before the 2016 election to at first blunt his possible loss and then because he lost the popular vote by over 2 1/2 million votes in the general election, he used that as the reason he got trounced.

If anything, hiring Kansas' Kris Kobach, who has made his career out of bogus voting fraud claims proved that they don't exist any more than unicorns and the flying spaghetti monster does.

But grifters gotta grift.

