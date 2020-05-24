Dr. Birx Defends Trump's Refusal To Wear A Mask With A Lie

Dr. Deborah Birx attempted to defend the indefensible on this weekend's Fox News Sunday when she was asked by host Chris Wallace about Trump's refusal to lead by example and wear a mask in public during this deadly pandemic.

After first responding to all of these COVIDiots who've been running around harassing these poor retail workers who are just trying to do their jobs and keep their other customers safe, Birx gave Trump a pass for his behavior and then lied about him maintaining the 6 foot distance that experts say will slow the spread of the virus.

WALLACE: Then there are the issue of masks, which we touched on before and we are seeing growing confrontations. For instance, in stores where customers say you've got to wear a mask and some customers say you are violating my rights. […]

I'm asking you a public health question, not a legal question. What would you tell someone who says I have a right not to wear a mask in public?

BIRX: Well, we have said to people, that there's clear scientific evidence now by all the droplet experiments that happened and that others have done to show that a mask does prevent droplets from reaching others.

And out of respect for each other, as Americans that care for each other, we need to be wearing masks in public when we cannot social distance. It's really clinically critically important. We have the science of how important mask-wearing is to present those droplets from reaching others.

WALLACE: Do you wish -- I understand it's a special case – he's ugh, everybody around them has been tested and obviously he is on television, but both from a safety point of view and from a public messaging point of view, do you wish the president wore a mask in public?

BIRX: Well, the president did wear a mask while he was less than 6 feet in a contagion where that was important over, I think when he was traveling last week. I think he – I'm not with him every day and every moment, so i don't know if he can maintain social distance.

I've asked everybody independently to really make sure that you're wearing a mask if you can't maintain the 6 feet. I'm assuming that in a majority of cases he's able to maintain that 6 feet distance.

