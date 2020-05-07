Everything Trump Touches Dies. This Time, He Plans To Kill The Postal Service

Dear sweet baby Jesus, when do we get to wake up from this nightmare? Via the Washington Post:
A top donor to President Trump and the Republican National Committee will be named the new head of the Postal Service, putting a top ally of the president in charge of an agency where Trump has long pressed for major changes in how it handles its business.
The Postal Service’s board of governors confirmed late Wednesday that Louis DeJoy, a North Carolina businessman who is currently in charge of fundraising for the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, will serve as the new postmaster general.
The action will install a stalwart Trump ally to lead the Postal Service, which he has railed against for years, and probably move him closer than ever before to forcing the service to renegotiate its terms with companies and its own union workforce. Trump’s Treasury Department and the Postal Service are in the midst of a negotiation over a $10 billion line of credit approved as part of coronavirus legislation in March.
The Postal Service is in a fight for its life, and now the person at the top will be holding the knife.
It was always meant to be a national service, not a profitable entity. And despite all the crazy restrictions put on their budget by the Republicans, it still functions. Where would we be without the U.S. mail during this pandemic? (For one thing, it's how many of us are getting prescriptions.)
What's really crazy is, raising the prices on packaging will suppress the economy. You're a lot less likely to click on that impulse buy when you see a $15 shipping charge.
Who am I kidding? We all know the real reason is stopping mail-in ballots.