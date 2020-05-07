Everything Trump Touches Dies. This Time, He Plans To Kill The Postal Service

Dear sweet baby Jesus, when do we get to wake up from this nightmare? Via the Washington Post:

A top donor to President Trump and the Republican National Committee will be named the new head of the Postal Service, putting a top ally of the president in charge of an agency where Trump has long pressed for major changes in how it handles its business. The Postal Service’s board of governors confirmed late Wednesday that Louis DeJoy, a North Carolina businessman who is currently in charge of fundraising for the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, will serve as the new postmaster general. The action will install a stalwart Trump ally to lead the Postal Service, which he has railed against for years, and probably move him closer than ever before to forcing the service to renegotiate its terms with companies and its own union workforce. Trump’s Treasury Department and the Postal Service are in the midst of a negotiation over a $10 billion line of credit approved as part of coronavirus legislation in March.

The Postal Service is in a fight for its life, and now the person at the top will be holding the knife.

It was always meant to be a national service, not a profitable entity. And despite all the crazy restrictions put on their budget by the Republicans, it still functions. Where would we be without the U.S. mail during this pandemic? (For one thing, it's how many of us are getting prescriptions.)

What's really crazy is, raising the prices on packaging will suppress the economy. You're a lot less likely to click on that impulse buy when you see a $15 shipping charge.

Who am I kidding? We all know the real reason is stopping mail-in ballots.

For decades this has been a non partisan post filled from the ranks. With vote by mail so crucial this year, this is an attack on our democracy/ Top RNC fundraiser and Trump ally named postmaster general, giving president new influence over Postal Service. https://t.co/KmT4px902a — Donna Deegan (@DonnaDeegan) May 7, 2020

America, the postal service as we know it was just terminated. This White House will now speed up the shut down before the election. FYI MAGA voters, this will matter to you. Your guy continues to give the 🖕to you.https://t.co/ZaB83gNycD — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) May 6, 2020

Here we go. Goddamnit. Just as there is a need for significantly increased vote by mail: ⬇️



“Top Republican fundraiser and Trump ally named postmaster general, giving president new influence over Postal Service.” https://t.co/KiEjVdxoJR — Jennifer Cohn ✍🏻 (@jennycohn1) May 7, 2020

It is time for @realDonaldTrump to listen to the 92% of voters who want full federal funding for the Postal Service.



The Post Office is delivering medicine to millions of Americans during a pandemic. We will not allow it to be bankrupted or privatized. https://t.co/W5jF84uGSF — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) May 6, 2020

Exclusive: A coalition of online retailers backed by Amazon is launching a $2+ mil ad blitz opposing Trump’s demand that the Postal Service ratchet up its package delivery rates 4x to avoid bankruptcy.



First ads on Hannity and Rush.https://t.co/QMh7GCIjBa — Nicholas Fandos (@npfandos) May 6, 2020